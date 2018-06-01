CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — Video of a teenage girl being punched and kicked, repeatedly, by three assailants has gone viral.

Police said the three assailants — the victim’s friends — were arrested Wednesday.

CBS2’s Amy Johnson spoke to the victim and her mom.

“I cried, I was upset, so many emotions I can’t do anything,” said Charityn Borrayo about her daughter.

She says she was shocked to find the video of her 13-year-old daughter, Aubri Matus, being attacked by a group of girls.

“Getting kicked, punched, Not even giving her a chance to defend herself…it was a full blown attack. That’s heartbreaking,” said Borrayo.

The fight happened on May 25, after school and off-campus, but Matus says it started at school earlier that day.

“Yeah, she kicked me,” Matus said.

She didn’t immediately tell her mom about getting jumped because she says she left home without permission with one of the girls.

“I was just scared I didn’t want to tell my mom nothing,” Matus said.

“She innocently came outside,” said Borrayo, “and one of the girls, her so-called friend, attacked her.” says Borrayo.

Pictures show bruises left on Matus’ face.

The three girls were arrested on Wednesday by LA School Police and released to their parents.

Johnson found a number of fights posted online that reportedly involve Sutter Middle School students.. LA school police tell us they take pride in keeping their school community safe on and off campus.

Borrayo says she’s happy the girls were arrested but says she’s angry about how the principal handled the fight and her daughter-and she says Aubri won’t return to Sutter Middle School.

“She had the nerve to tell her that we could do mediation between the girls. And I’m like, a mediation? My daughter was attacked,” Borrayo says.

LAUSD spokeswoman Shannon Herd released a statement that reads in part:

“We take these matters very seriously, and are disturbed by the allegations. We are following protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students.”

Borrayo filed restraining orders against the three girls involved. In the meantime, they are still trying to figure out where Aubri will attend school in the fall.