LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Samantha Bee is under fire for referring to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c—” on her comedy show – but it appears she’s still set to be honored by the TV industry.

Bee’s reference came toward the end of a segment about President Trump’s immigration policies on her TBS show, “Full Frontal,” on Wednesday. She used the slur in urging Ivanka Trump to speak to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—,” Bee said, adding, “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday called Bee’s language “vile and vicious” and said executives at TBS and corporate parent Time Warner “must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned.”

There was no immediate comment from TBS on Thursday.

The White House condemnation came hours before Bee was scheduled to receive an award from the Television Academy – the group behind TV’s Emmy Awards – at NeueHouse Hollywood.

A statement on the academy website reads: “For its dedication to making the audience laugh while making it think, the Television Academy is proud to include Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in the Television Academy Honors.”

According to the website, the Television Academy award “is separate and distinct from Emmy’s recognition of television excellence.”

