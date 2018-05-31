POMONA (CBSLA) — A man drove into a gas station pump in Pomona and when officers responded they realized he had been shot.

As CBSLA’s Kandiss Crone reports, clerks at the ampm store said they heard four gunshots and a crash. That’s when they ran outside and noticed that a man had crashed into a pillar by gas pump number 12 at the ARCO.

The workers said that they called police around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found the victim inside of his car. He had been shot several times.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said anything yet about a motive or about a shooter. That person is still on the loose this morning.

A security guard said that after the shots were fired he saw a man run away from the gas station.

