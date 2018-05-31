LA VERNE (CBSLA) — A brown bear climbed into a tree Thursday in a Southern California residential neighborhood.

Officials say the bear – estimated to be about 250 pounds – was initially seen late Wednesday night in the San Dimas area near the 700 block of Via Los Santos.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies kept an eye on the animal for about an hour before he wandered into La Verne, where he was later seen hanging around Damien High School.

Authorities regained contact after the bear climbed up a tree Thursday morning near Sixth

Street and Park Avenue in La Verne.

The #bear is now up in a tree in #LaVerne. Police of been chasing it all night. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/MzTKTT2HQo — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) May 31, 2018

Wildlife officials were called to the scene, where they were expected to tranquilize the bear.