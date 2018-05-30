Ryan Mayer

Houstan Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has become known nearly as much for his charitable work off the field as for his play on it during the last few years. In recognition of that charitable work, Baylor University College of Medicine presented Watt with an honorary doctorate degree in Humanities of Medicine on Tuesday night.

Watt was honored alongside Houston Emergency Medical Services director Dr. David Persse for their efforts in the wake of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area last year. Watt raised over $37 million for various relief efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

Baylor president, CEO and executive dean, Dr. Paul Klotman praised the pair for their work during the ceremony.