SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A San Fernando Valley middle school was on lockdown Wednesday following a telephone threat, police said.

School district police were sweeping the campus at 5041 Sunnyslope Avenue in Sherman Oaks after a threatening call was phoned in around 8:15 a.m., according to an LAPD official.

The lockdown was lifted just after 10 a.m.

Students tweeted that they were sheltering in place as the threat was investigated.

Twitter user Ata Sahillioglu posted a video apparently showing students hiding underneath their desks inside a classroom.

Lockdown at Millikan Middle School pic.twitter.com/rARB3f6rwm — Ata Sahillioglu (@SahilliogluAta) May 30, 2018

Classes were scheduled to continue, though some parents said they planned to take their children out of school for the rest of the day.

Neighboring Notre Dame High School closed all but one of its gates as a precaution due to the lockdown at Millikan.

Relieved parents picking up their kids at #MillikanMiddleSchool following a threat @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/EE30pgRudT — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) May 30, 2018

