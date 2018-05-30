CAJON PASS (CBSLA) — At least 17 people were injured following a multi-vehicle pileup in the Cajon Pass on Wednesday.

San Bernardino County Fire officials responded to the crash shortly before 11:15 a.m. on the 15 freeway between Oak Hills and Highway 138.

According to Caltrans public information officer Terri Kasinga, possibly 20 cars were involved in the crash.

CAJON PASS: #SBCoFD onscene 3rd ALARM MCI Traffic Collision SB-15 between Oak Hills and Hwy138. Multiple vehicles with updated patient count of 10 immediates, 17 delayed. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 30, 2018

Fire officials say 10 fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the scene of the crash.

Officials originally stated that up to 27 people were injured following the crash, but later revised that number to 17.

Two victims are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, while 15 victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. All victims were transported to local hospitals.

Cajon(Update): Transport of all patients complete. Beginning to release engine companies. SB15 remains closed in support of operations. pic.twitter.com/ECvL7KuGdY — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 30, 2018

According to fire officials, heavy fog contributed to the cause of the crash.