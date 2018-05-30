By Chelsea Madren



With the Pacific Ocean just to the west, Orange County residents can have from “boat to table” fresh seafood in a matter of hours. Varieties of salmon, sole, halibut, sea bass, tuna, mackerel, swordfish, perch, rockfish, etc. live right off the California coast. Here are some great places to find the freshest fish in Orange County:

King’s Seafood Company

Includes Water Grill in Costa Mesa; King’s Fish House in Huntington Beach, Laguna Hills, and Orange; Fish Camp in Sunset Beach

www.kingsseafood.com

King’s Seafood Company brings our region’s freshest seafood to your table. Their edge over others is their proprietary King’s Distribution Center in Santa Ana. Streamlining the process from “water to waiter”, King’s cuts out the middleman, dealing directly with fishermen and fish mongers to provide the freshest and largest variety of seafood to its seven restaurant concepts including Water Grill, King’s Fish House, and Fish Camp. King’s treats its purveyors like family and shares the origin of menu offerings with fresh seafood delivered to each restaurant daily.

Santa Monica Seafood

154 E. 17th St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 574-0271

www.smseafoodmarket.com 154 E. 17St.Costa Mesa, CA 92627(949) 574-0271

Santa Monica Seafood has been providing customers the finest quality seafood since 1939. Their selection of fresh fish and seafood spans the globe from Alaska to Fiji to Scotland, the Mediterranean, and more. They also play a large role in supporting the community by carrying locally caught fish such as swordfish, sole, and rockfish. Santa Monica Seafood sources its products using sustainable fishing methods such as deep-set buoy gear, hook and line, troll caught, and more. Their retail store receives product six days a week, so their customers are guaranteed only the freshest quality fish and seafood. If you would like to dine at their on-site café, make sure to enjoy some of their signature fresh fish dishes like Alaskan Halibut in a creamy pesto sauce or Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with basil marinated tomatoes.

Off the Boat Fish Grill

17582 E. 17th St., Suite 105

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 544-1900

www.offtheboatfishgrill.com 17582 E. 17St., Suite 105Tustin, CA 92780(714) 544-1900

Off the Boat Fish Grill is a brand-new restaurant concept that fuses fresh seafood, traditional Mexican and Mediterranean foods with the spices of Baja Mexico and the charm of the Mediterranean. Fresh high-quality seafood is delivered six days a week, including live Maine lobsters at unbeatable prices with the healthiness of the Mediterranean Diet. Enjoy Salmon Salad, Lobster Puerto Nuevo, Ahi Poke, Shrimp Ceviche, and more.

Related: Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange County

SlapFish

Locations in Brea, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, and San Clemente

www.slapfishrestaurant.com Locations in Brea, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, and San Clemente

At SLAPFISH, their motto is “Sustainable Tastes Better” and it does. Sustainability is a delicate balancing act between supply and demand. SLAPFISH sources only eco-friendly and well-managed seafood. They have partnered with Aquarium of the Pacific and Seafood for the Future allowing them to source the highest quality, healthy seafood. Using FishWatch (program maintained by NOAA Fisheries), SLAPFISH helps consumers make smart sustainable seafood choices. Eat sustainably and enjoy an Ultimate Fish Taco, Fish & chips, Lobster Grinder, and more.

California Fish Grill

Locations in Anaheim Hills, Brea, Foothill Ranch, Irvine, and Lake Forest

www.cafishgrill.com Locations in Anaheim Hills, Brea, Foothill Ranch, Irvine, and Lake Forest

California Fish Grill has a passion for fresh, healthy, and delicious food. They have a wide range of wild-caught seafood from certified-sustainable fisheries – ahi tuna, pollock, swordfish, sockeye salmon, ono, and calamari. California Fish Grill’s farm-raised selection comes from responsibly-managed, certified-sustainable fisheries – swai, Louisiana delta catfish, Idaho trout, shrimp, tilapia, sea bass, and Atlantic salmon. Enjoy Cajun Seared Ahi, Battered Fish & Chips, and more.

Related: Best Restaurants In Laguna Beach