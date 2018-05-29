DETROIT (AP) — Ian Kinsler hit a three-run homer, Luis Valbuena went deep twice and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Tuesday night.

Nick Tropeano (3-3) made the most of Los Angeles’ offensive display, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kinsler connected in the second. Valbuena’s solo homer in the fourth gave the Angels a five-run lead, and his solo shot in the eighth restored their five-run cushion. Martin Maldonado added a two-run drive in the eighth.

Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer (2-4) was tagged for five runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings with four walks. JaCoby Jones homered for the Tigers in the fifth, and Jeimer Candelario connected in the sixth.

Noe Ramirez, Jose Alvarez, Justin Anderson and Blake Parker combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Angels.

Los Angeles had lost two straight and nine of its previous 13 games. Detroit had won two in a row and four of five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Blake Wood is scheduled to have season-ending elbow surgery Wednesday and RHP Matt Shoemaker had surgery on his forearm on Tuesday.

Tigers: Slugger Miguel Cabrera took batting practice Tuesday a day after fielding grounders, moving closer to playing for the first time since going on the DL May 4 with a hamstring strain. Cabrera said he is days away from returning.

MANAGERIAL MILESTONE

Angels manager Mike Scioscia earned his 1,600th win. He snapped a tie with Tommy Lasorda for 20th on baseball’s career list, surpassing the manager from his playing career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I certainly don’t put myself in the same conversation with Tommy,” Scioscia said. “He might be the most competitive person I’ve ever been around in my life.”

UP NEXT

Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (4-1) and Tigers RHP Mike Fiers (4-3) are scheduled to start Wednesday night.

Ohtani, a 23-year-old rookie from Japan, has not pitched since May 20. He was on track to start at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, but the Angels changed that plan as part of a workload management for the majors’ first two-way player in decades.

“This whole program won’t have a report card until the season is over,” Scioscia said.

So far, so good.

He has a 3.35 ERA in seven starts and is hitting .291 with six homers and 20 RBIs. Ohtani insisted he didn’t enter the season with expectations about how productive he could be, humbly adding he simply wanted to stay healthy.

“Everything has been really tough so far,” he said through an interpreter. “I still have a lot of hurdles to overcome.”

