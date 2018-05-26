LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD has arrested a suspect they said sucker-punched a man without provocation and then stole that man’s phone.

Officers arrested Darren Richmond, 37, May 22 for a separate, unrelated crime.

Once in custody, the detectives at LAPD noticed Richmond looked similar to the Best Buy robbery suspect from the day before. Richmond allegedly punched the man in a Best Buy in WeHo just before 8 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies contacted West Hollywood Station to inquire about the similarities.

After a booking photo comparison and a follow up investigation, West Hollywood detectives were able to determine Richmond was the suspect from the retail electronics store robbery. Authorities said the victim in this case was knocked to the ground.

Detectives released pictures of the suspect to the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).