More than 40,000 colorful, vibrant streamers will dance in the wind at Burton W. Chace Park through July 1.
MARINA DEL REY, CA – A group of more than 40,000 vibrant streamers will greet visitors at Burton W. Chace Park through July 1, thanks to a collaboration between local artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH), and the Los Angeles County Arts Commission.

Shearn’s Sunset Vestige is a 5,000 sq. ft. Skynet piece including streamers that dance in the wind. The vibrant artwork emulates the glow of a California sunset, contrasting with the serene, coastal ambiance of Marina del Rey, according to a Marina del Rey press release.

