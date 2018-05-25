NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA/AP) — Chipotle is moving to Southern California and adopting one of its new home state’s most beloved of institutions — the drive-thru, but with a twist.

The burrito chain announced Wednesday that work done in its Denver and New York offices will be either moved to its new headquarters in Newport Beach, California or taken over by its existing office in Columbus, Ohio over the next six months. The Denver and New York offices will then be closed.

In a statement, CEO Brian Niccol says the consolidation and the move will help drive sustainable growth and position the company to compete for top talent. Niccol came to Chipotle from Taco Bell, which is also based in Newport Beach.

The company is also adding drive-thru lanes — sort of. But unlike most drive-thru lanes, where customers order at speaker box, Chipotle’s drive-thru lanes will be pick-up only. Food will have to be ordered via the app or an online form, which will then give the customer an estimated pick-up time.

So far, only five Chipotle locations have the new feature, but more are coming.

Company founder and former CEO Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle in Denver in 1993. It now has over 2,400 restaurants.

Chipotle has been trying to rebuild its business after a series of food safety scares.

