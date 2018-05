AZUSA (CBSLA) — Officers serving a search warrant on a home in Azusa are holding off on trying to enter after someone inside shot at them.

Armored vehicles and police in tactical gear descended on the home at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday to serve a search warrant. When police knocked on the door, someone inside opened fire, so officers backed off.

The house has not been cleared.

There are reports of police at other homes in the area. At least one person has been detained.