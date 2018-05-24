ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A carjacking suspect was in custody Thursday following a police pursuit of a stolen car that started in Fullerton and ended in a crash in Anaheim that left two people hurt.

The 2015 Honda was reported stolen just before noon and was spotted by a Fullerton police officer shortly after taht, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Euclid Street and Orangethorpe Avenue, the unidentified suspect sped off, resulting in a four-minute chase that ended with a collision at Euclid and Broadway in Anaheim, police said.

A woman and two minors whose car was hit by the suspect vehicle were transported with minor injuries.

There were as many as three separate crashes during the chase, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

