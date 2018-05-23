ONTARIO (CBSLA) — It’s the definition of a mess.

A truck hit a power pole on the 10 Freeway in Ontario. Power lines came down, keeping traffic stalled for hours.

KCAL9’s Tina Patel reported from the scene around 10 p.m. and said the accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. was still causing problems in the area.

Etiwanda Avenue remains closed by the entrance of the freeway.

The truck that caused the accident is also still on scene, Patel reported. The power pole has yet to be repaired.

Crews with Southern California Edison said the accident happened just as the evening commute was getting underway.

The truck in question was working on a paving project on Etiwanda when it snagged an overhead line.

The lines that fell reportedly fell on a motorcycle and at least one car.

The accident touched off a minor collision but it appears no one was seriously injured.

The 10 was completely shut down while crews worked to de-energize the lines and move them safely out the way.

Traffic was backed up for miles and drivers were quickly frustrated when they couldn’t move.

Frustrations were also had by music fans trying to get to a Pink concert in Ontario.

By 10 p.m., traffic in the area was back to normal.

Because of the downed lines about 20 customers remained without power.