STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The embattled adult film actress at the center of one the United States’ most tawdry presidential scandals has some big fans in Southern California, so big that they’re giving her the key to the city.

Stormy Daniels will receive the key to the City of West Hollywood Wednesday, May 23 — “Stormy Daniels Day” — at 4 p.m. at famed purveyor of adult-themed books, accessories and ephemera ChiChi LaRue’s.

The City of West Hollywood on Tuesday retweeted Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, who is facing legal troubles of his own this week, to promote the event.

.@StormyDaniels will receive a Key to the City of West Hollywood, California tomorrow (designated "Stormy Daniels Day") at Chi Chi LaRue's at 4pm. We should all thank Stormy for her courage and fortitude through this process! #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 22, 2018

City News Service reported WeHo Mayor John J. Duran, who was sworn in Monday, will be on hand, along with members of the city council.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Cliffords, will be honored for her involvement in the #RESIST movement, of which West Hollywood has been a big part.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” the city said in a statement Tuesday. The city tweeted at Daniels, calling her “a profile in courage.”

You are a profile in courage. We look forward to honoring you! 😘💪🏼 #resist pic.twitter.com/rBtLxX9lfO — CityofWestHollywood (@WeHoCity) May 23, 2018

The #RESIST campaign aims to protect Americans, specifically women and minorities, against what it calls “despotism” in the age of Trump.

For months, Daniels has been the focus of intense scrutiny, as well as adulation, over her lawsuit against Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen. She is seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she agreed to ahead of the 2016 presidential election, claiming the president never signed it.

WeHo Times reported this week that Daniels will be doing a meet-and-greet at ChiChi LaRue’s starting at 7 p.m. to promote her line of #TeamStormy merchandise currently for purchase at the LGBTQ-friendly store.

Daniels has alleged having an affair with Trump in the mid-aughts, which she said prompted Cohen to pay her $130,000 in hush money in the run-up the election. The president had previously denied knowing about the payment but recently admitted he became aware of it at some point. Trump still denies having the affair.