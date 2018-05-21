WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A bomb squad was called out to detonate at least one suspicious device which was discovered in a stolen car in Woodland Hills Sunday, this following the driver’s arrest.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers spotted a stolen car in the area of Rigoletto Avenue and Avenue San Luis, according to Los Angeles police Senior Lead Officer Sean Dinse.

Officers followed the car and pulled it over near the 101 Freeway’s Fallbrook Avenue exit, where they arrested the male driver on allegations of driving a stolen car, police said.

However, just before the car was about to be towed away, a suspicious device was spotted in the trunk, police said, prompting an LAPD bomb squad callout.

Sometime after 3:40 p.m., the device was set to be detonated, Dinse reported. The Fallbrook Avenue ramp onto the eastbound 101 Freeway was closed throughout the investigation.

Police told the Los Angeles Times that 10 nearby homes were evacuated and one of four suspicious devices found in the trunk were detonated by around 4:45 p.m.

The name of the suspect and the exact nature of the devices were not disclosed. No further details were confirmed.