LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A half-dozen students at a middle school in Glassell Park reported feeling sick at the campus Monday morning, authorities said.

Fire officials responded to a report around 10:30 a.m. at Irving Middle School in the 3000 block of Estara Avenue, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

Four of the students were taken to a hospital as a precaution, and parents were notified. The ages of the students ranged from 11 to 13 years old, according to CBS2’s Dave Lopez.

Authorities were trying to determine whether the students ingested an unknown substance, a LAUSD police official said.