VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Two police officers were injured early Monday after in a crash involving two other cars while in pursuit of a stolen U-Haul van.

The LAPD patrol vehicle crash happened near Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue, while the stolen U-Haul crashed into a fence at Woodman Place, west of Woodman Way. The suspect ran away from the van and has been reported running on nearby train tracks.

Police asked residents in the area of Sherman Place, north of Woodman and Sherman Way, to remain inside, while a search of the area continues.

The officers involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There has been a rash of thefts of U-hauls recently, Los Angeles police Sgt. Robert Martinez said, and officers have been on the lookout for the trucks.

