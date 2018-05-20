POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities said a male driver slammed into several cars Sunday after being shot.

The incident took place in Pomona.

Police said the man was going south on Cordova Street when he was shot in the upper torso. The driver ended up losing control of his SUV and crashed into a series of cars on the 1300 bock of Elysian Avenue .

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reported from the scene and spoke to neighbors who were shaken up.

He spoke to one woman who was in her front yard when the shooting began. She did not want her name or face used.

“We’re out here emptying out our car,” she said, “and we heard like six gunshots. And all of a sudden we were going to go back into the house but then we heard the cars crash up the street. So my son ran down the street to see if he could help. And I followed him. The gentleman was unconscious. Other people were trying to help him out. There was a nurse who lives around here She said not to move him.”

She said when the paramedics came they moved the man.

The SUV caused damage to several vehicles including one that sustained severe back-end damage.

Nguyen reported the man was found slumped over the steering wheel and unconscious.

The man’s present condition is unknown but he was transported to a nearby hospital alive.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive.