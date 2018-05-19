ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas Friday is being felt all the way in Orange County tonight.

As CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen reports, Jared Black was one of the students killed. His father and step-mom and step-siblings live in Orange County.

“Jared is in my heart right now,” said his half-brother Nick Black, 11. “I feel so bad for him. How such a death ruined so many people.

Black had been living in Houston with his mom.

“Jared was a good kind person. He loved to draw,” said friend Isiah Hughes. “His favorite class was art class.”

Black’s family says he was shot and killed during art class.

They showed Nguyen a few of his drawings to give a glimpse at his passion.

Friends have created a GoFundMe campaign to help the Southern California family members go to Texas to say their final goodbyes to Jared.

“Anything that anybody is doing is just a blessing and will help them immensely,” said family friend Elizabeth McGinnis.

Friends say Jared’s father isn’t asking for help but they can’t sit by while he mourns his child.

“Terrible. He’s not doing well.,” said Nick Black. “He’s just way over. Just depressed.”

Friends and family say that Jared Black turned 17 earlier this week. He had a birthday party that was scheduled for today.