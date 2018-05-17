STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Rapper Mac Miller was arrested on DUI charges in the Hollywood Hills area early Thursday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, allegedly drove over a curb and hit a power pole near Fryman and Brookdale roads shortly before 1 a.m.

Following the single-vehicle crash, police say McCormick and his two passengers got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

The rapper was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and his bail was set at $15,000.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was released at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

City News Service contributed to this report.