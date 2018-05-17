LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – MTV has suspended production of the reality TV show “Catfish” over allegations of sexual misconduct against its co-creator and host, Nev Schulman.

The suspension follows allegations posted on YouTube by a woman who appeared on the show several years ago. According to USA Today, Ayissha Morgan accused Shulman of inappropriate sexual comments.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement Thursday to Variety. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Schulman denied the allegations, telling Variety in a statement, “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.”

Schulman came to fame in 2010 when he starred in the popular documentary, “Catfish,” in which he begins an online relationship with a woman whose true identity turns out to be different than the fake persona she presents online.

“Catfish: The TV Show,” which began in 2012 and just concluded its seventh season, was based on that movie.

Schulman is the latest in a long string of Hollywood stars to be accused of sexual misconduct since the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted in October of last year.