LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman who threw what she said were a dead person’s ashes at Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck during a Police Commission meeting earlier this week has reportedly been ordered by a judge to stay away from the chief.

Under the temporary restraining order, Sheila Hines-Brim must stay at least 100 yards away from Beck, his work and his home, the Los Angeles

Times reported.

While Hines-Brim is allowed to attend Police Commission and other public meetings, she is required to stay at least five yards away from Beck.

According to the Times, Beck said he is “afraid for my safety” and the safety of his family, commission members, and LAPD employees when Hines-Brim is near.

Hines-Brim said she threw the ashes of her niece, who died in police custody in 2016.

The incident came as Beck was sitting on the dais in front of Hines-Brim during the May 8 commission meeting, when she kept repeating that she had a retirement gift for the chief, who is stepping down in June, the Times reported.

As Beck read a report to the commission, he saw Hines-Brim approach and toss a gray substance, which he said went into his throat and landed on his face, glasses and coat.

“That’s Wakiesha Wilson’s ashes,” she shouted, walking toward the exit.

Beck ordered her arrest and she was later booked on suspicion of battery on a police officer. Hines-Brim was later released on bail.

