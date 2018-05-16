SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Investigators are searching for leads Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man found in an SUV in Sun Valley.

The man was found in the parked Mercedes SUV in the 12800 block of Cantara Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He had been shot several times at close range, police said.

As many as nine casings were found in the street, but there were no witnesses and neighbors say they didn’t see or hear anything.

Authorities withheld the name of the fatally wounded man, pending notification of his relatives.

There’s no motive or suspect description in the killing. Detectives say they plan to ask to review security video from the neighboring homes in the area.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)