WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Senate is set to vote Wednesday on a measure that would block the repeal of net neutrality rules recently adopted by the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission.

The measure, which is backed by all 49 Democrats and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, is set to pass the Senate and then be sent to the GOP-led House, where it’ll likely go nowhere — and President Donald Trump is unlikely to back it.

On Wednesday morning, the Senate voted by a 52-47 margin to begin debate on the measure. A final vote was expected Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate just voted 52-47 to begin debate on #NetNeutrality — a very good start. Later today we will vote on passage. Make sure to contact your Senator and make your voice heard to keep the internet free and open. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 16, 2018

The FCC voted in December to repeal Obama-era protections. The net neutrality rules, approved by the same organization two years earlier, prohibited internet service providers — such as Comcast and Verizon — from speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

The FCC said in a notice filed last week that new rules repealing the net neutrality protections are set to take effect June 11.

“Now, on June 11, these unnecessary and harmful internet regulations will be repealed and the bipartisan, light-touch approach that served the online world well for nearly 20 years will be restored,” Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, said in a statement.

California is one of 21 states and the District of Columbia whose attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the FCC in an attempt to block the repeal of net-neutrality.

Democrats argue the new FCC rules give too much power to internet service providers, which they fear will throttle down internet speeds for some websites and services while ramping it up for others who pay more.

“The internet should be kept free and open like our highways, accessible and affordable to every American, regardless of ability to pay,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement announcing Democrats would force the vote, utilizing a rarely used discharge petition.

He continued, “The repeal of net neutrality is not only a blow to the average consumer, but it is a blow to public schools, rural Americans, communities of color and small businesses. A vote against this resolution will be a vote to protect large corporations and special interests, leaving the American public to pay the price.”

While Democrats recognize they are unlikely to reverse the FCC’s rule, they see the issue as a key policy desire that energizes their base voters, a top priority ahead of the midterm elections.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.