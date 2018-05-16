IRVINE (CBSLA) — Tonight a family of four out for a walk were mowed down by a car. The mother of the family died in the hospital.

The family was walking on Ridgeline Drive around 8 p.m. this evening when an SUV veered out of control, hitting the four pedestrians and then going over the side of the road into some bushes.

Two teens and two adults were taken to a local hospital. The four victims are the mother, the father, a female teen and a male teen.

The Orange County Fire Authority were on the scene for some time. They closed some of the roads and airlifted the father from the scene after being pinned beneath the car.

The woman was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. The three others are now in serious condition.

Irvine PD say the driver of the SUV, 37-year-old Kamal Akwete Attoh of Irvine, has been arrested for DUI. It’s not clear yet if it was alcohol or drugs. He is still being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

