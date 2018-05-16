Filed Under:Arrow Highway, La Verne

LA VERNE (CBSLA) — A crash took down power lines in La Verne and will keep a portion of a major surface street closed through at least noon Wednesday.

Arrow Highway between Wheeler Avenue and B Street will stay closed all morning after a Mercedes SUV crashed into a power pole at about 2 a.m., La Verne police Sgt. Justin Newman said. No injuries were reported.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Edison crews will need at least eight hours to repair the damage to the lines, Newman said.

