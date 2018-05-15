COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The mayor of West Covina is under investigation after police say he was found with controlled substances at a Costa Mesa hotel earlier this month.

Just after midnight on May 4, officers responding to a medical aid call in the 2000 block of Newport Boulevard found two people with “controlled substance items,” one of whom was West Covina Mayor and Councilman Mike Spence, a Costa Mesa police spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday.

Spence was found unconscious in the hotel, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. He was taken to a hospital, but was not charged or arrested at the time, the newspaper reports.

The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Orange County district attorney’s office, police said.

In June 2016, Pence crashed into a power pole in Covina. He later plead guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years’ probation, the Tribune reports.

Spence was first elected to the West Covina City Council in 2013.