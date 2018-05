LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a dog in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night near Highland Avenue and Mascot Street, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

Police say the suspect – who was last seen heading westbound on Mascot – may have used to a semi-automatic handgun.

The dog’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.