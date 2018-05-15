(CBS News) — Though the film’s road to the big screen has been rocky at times, the trailer for “Bohemian Rhapsody” is finally here. In the video, Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot” fame rocks out as Freddie Mercury, playing Queen classics like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Will Rock You” and of course, the titular song.

Malek transforms into Mercury with his long hair and flashy costumes. “Bohemian Rhapsody” focuses on how the 1975 hit single was made, and why it was ahead of its time. Mike Myers makes an appearance as a music executive who complains that “Bohemian Rhapsody” is too long: “It goes on forever! It’s six bloody minutes!”

The movie also follow’s Queen’s rise to fame and its 1985 Live Aid performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, which is still considered to be one of the greatest rock performances ever.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” got off to a rough start in 2013 after Sacha Baron Cohen, who was originally cast as Mercury, left the film due to “creative differences.” Then, last December, director Bryan Singer was fired and replaced by filmmaker Dexter Fletcher. Singer told The Hollywood Reporter he was absent from the set because he had to return to the U.S. to deal with “pressing health matters” concerning one of his parents, leading to his firing.

The film is set for a Nov. 2 release.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)