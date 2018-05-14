PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Classes resume Monday at Highland High School in Palmdale with an abundance of school counselors on hand to help students cope, and an increased law enforcement presence to help everyone feel safe.

The shooting on the campus happened before classes began Friday and was initially reported as an active shooter, prompting a massive law-enforcement response. After the confusion subsided, the suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old former student with a rifle.

A 15-year-old male student was shot in the shoulder, and a parent dropping off another student took the him to a hospital. The suspect was arrested at a nearby Vons after calling his father to say he fired shots into the air.

Police say they still have no motive for the shooting, and it’s not known whether if the victim and suspect know each other. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris said that deputies believe the suspect was acting alone.

In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities identified two potential threats on social media. One targeted Highland High specifically.

“Detectives from the school unit have … located the individual who posted this message,” said Lancaster Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Ali Villalobos. “While the individual claims this is only a rumor, detectives are investigating every lead thoroughly. The investigation is still ongoing.”

The second potential threat was a social-media post relating to a February incident. That threat was deemed not credible.

“We continue to work hand in hand with our community to ensure we provide the safest learning environment for all of our students,” Villalobos said. “Our station takes every single threat, comment and/or ‘rumor’ seriously and will investigate each one thoroughly.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)