SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — The limos were lining up, the music was thumping, and the dance floor was shaking at a special afternoon prom for some very special students.

More than 100 kids from across West San Gabriel Valley got dressed up in their best “Roaring Twenties” gear for Monrovia High School’s prom for special education students.

“It’s fun hanging out with her,” said Sam, talking about his friend Megan. “I feel like a princess,” Megan told CBS2 News. She ran down the requisite criteria for a successful prom, which was in full swing Friday afternoon: “Party, dancing, hanging out with friends, eating.”

Both Megan and Sam have autism, and along with their fellow special education students, they partook in the festivities and made new friends, not letting their disabilities slow them down.

“I’ve made so many friends already,” said one female student. “They’ve been coming up to me and asking to dance.”

“Our students are very capable of all being included all together, and they’re thrilled,” said Jaqueline Williams with the West San Gabriel Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA). “Everybody’s thrilled to be together, and I think it’s a great example for the rest of us.”

With all the fun comes a lot of emotion, especially for some seniors graduating this year — seniors like Sam.

“I try to hold my tears in,” said Sam. “I’m just having fun.” But he wasn’t the only one having a blast.

“And then see them celebrating in this fashion, it just does your heart good,” said Terrence Williams, himself donned in a dapper bow tie.

And no prom would be complete without the photos. Megan was pretty happy with hers.

“They turned out really well! I liked it,” said Megan.

This was the fourth year this special prom was held.