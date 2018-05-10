MENIFEE (CBSLA) — The Inland Empire will soon be home to California’s biggest movie theater.

The high-end, 14-screen entertainment complex will be part of the Menifee Town Center, a development that will include restaurants, bars and a bowling alley.

The giant screen, which will be 100 feet by 54 feet, had required a waiver to exceed the city’s height limit, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise. With that last bureaucratic bar hurdled, construction on the Menifee Town Center could begin within 60 to 90 days.

Krikorian Premiere Theatres says they hope to have the 172-acre development finished by next summer.