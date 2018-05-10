Filed Under:Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Two women avoided serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision sent an SUV crashing into the side of a home in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning.

img 7418 Collision Sends SUV Barreling Into Sherman Oaks Home

(Credit: Jordyn Lyngholm)

Just after 8 a.m., a car and an SUV collided at the intersection of La Maida Street and Woodman Avenue. The impact sent the SUV off the roadway, through a yard and slamming into the side wall of a home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that the two female drivers were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with only minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

No one in the home was hurt, although It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the crash.

An inspector with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has been called out to examine the 2,439 square-foot home, built in 1948, to determine the extent of the damage and whether it is livable, or whether the structure has been compromised.

There was no word on the cause of the crash. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch