SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Two women avoided serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision sent an SUV crashing into the side of a home in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., a car and an SUV collided at the intersection of La Maida Street and Woodman Avenue. The impact sent the SUV off the roadway, through a yard and slamming into the side wall of a home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that the two female drivers were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with only minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

No one in the home was hurt, although It is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the crash.

An inspector with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has been called out to examine the 2,439 square-foot home, built in 1948, to determine the extent of the damage and whether it is livable, or whether the structure has been compromised.

There was no word on the cause of the crash. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.