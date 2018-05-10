SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Joseph James DeAngelo, the man alleged to be the Golden State Killer, was charged Thursday with four counts of capital murder in Santa Barbara County.

DeAngelo, 72, was charged with killing two people — Robert Offer man and Alexandria Manning — on Dec. 30, 1979, and with the 1981 killings of Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez in Goleta.

With the filing of the charges, DeAngelo is now charged with all 12 of the murders attributed to the Golden State Killer.

DeAngelo allegedly went on a decades-long crime spree involving murder, assault, and nearly 50 burglary and rape charges from crimes committed between 1976 and 1986.

In Orange County, DeAngelo is charged with the 1980 killings of Keith and Patrice Harrington in Dana Point, the 1981 killing of Manuela Witthuhn in Irvine and the 1986 killing of Janelle Cruz, also in Irvine.

He is facing charges for two killings in Ventura County and two in Sacramento County.

It’s unclear where DeAngelo will be tried first, or if all of the cases will be handled together. Prosecutors from the various jurisdictions are planning to hold meetings to discuss how to proceed.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested April 24 in the Citrus Heights area of Northern California.