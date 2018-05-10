INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and third injured in a fiery two-vehicle collision in Inglewood Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at Crenshaw Boulevard and 108th Street at 9:23 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find one of the vehicle fully involved in flames and one person trapped inside. Two people were pronounced dead on scene, the fire department said. One person was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.