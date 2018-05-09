TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The Torrance Unified School District this week reached a staggering $31 million settlement with two dozen students who were sexually molested by a high school wrestling coach.

The district confirmed Wednesday it will pay $31 million to settle a negligence lawsuit brought against TUSD by 24 victims of Thomas Joseph Snider.

“This settlement spares these students and their families the difficulties of a protracted trial, while at the same time being mindful of the financial consequences stemming from settlements,” TUSD Superintendent George W. Mannon said in a statement to CBS2. “As a result, we believe we have struck a reasonable balance between these objectives.”

In October of 2016, a jury found the 50-year-old Snider guilty of molesting 25 students while a boy’s wrestling coach for Torrance High School.

The crimes occurred while Snider was coaching in 1995 and 1996, and from 2013 to 2015. He was arrested in April 2015. The victims were student-athletes on his teams and ranged between 13 and 16 years old, prosecutors said. Thomas molested them under the guise of inspecting them for skin diseases, according to evidence presented at the trial.

He was sentenced to 64 years to life in prison.

During the so-called skin inspections, Snider made the victims take off their clothing and would sometimes touch the victims’ genitals, prosecutors said. He also watched students shower and would massage several of them.

School officials became aware of the misconduct after students told opposing team members about the nude skin checks.

Attorneys for the victims were scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning outside Los Angeles County Superior Court in downtown L.A.

Here is Mannon’s full statement: