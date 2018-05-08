LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The race to replace Chief Charlie Beck as head of the country’s third largest police department has come down to three people, but whoever gets the post has a lot of work ahead of them.

The Los Angeles police commission has pared down its list of nominees to three: Robert Arcos, Michel Moore and Bill Scott. It now becomes Mayor Eric Garcetti’s decision, and the union representing L.A. cops said morale has to be one of the new chief’s top priorities.

“Morale is a huge issue throughout the country,” said Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, vice president of the L.A. Police Protective League. “There has been increased scrutiny on what police officers do. Nine times out of 10, we do the right thing. Sometimes mistakes are made, but when […] mistakes are made, we expect a chief to be fair with discipline.”

Two of the contenders still work in the LAPD.

Arcos, a deputy chief at the LAPD Central Bureau, has worked in the department since 1988. He has worked in patrol, gangs, vice and narcotics, along with other management roles.

Moore, first assistant chief in the office of operations, is a 37-year-veteran of the department and has also worked in patrol, gangs and narcotics, in addition to counter-terrorism.

Scott is the San Francisco PD’s current chief, attaining that role after 27 years with the LAPD. He was deputy chief of LAPD’s South Bureau before heading north.

There are currently no women in the running for the post.

“Most females in the Los Angeles Police Dept., we want someone who is gonna be the most qualified,” said Sandoz. “Whether it’s male, whether it’s female, it will be great to see a female maybe in the future, but right now we definitely want the best.”

The LAPPL has not chosen its pick for the position, saying they will let the process play out.

Beck will vacate the post in June.