SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) – Fire crews Tuesday worked to rescue a horse that fell into a ditch and became trapped in the Shadow Hills area north of Burbank.

Just before noon, the horse fell into a ditch near a cinder block wall in the 10300 block of Clybourn Avenue. Los Angeles Fire Department crews determined that the horse was conscious, with no apparent injuries.

The horse remained stuck as of 1:15 p.m.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services were going to put the horse in an Anderson Sling and airlift it out via helicopter, LAFD said.

It is unclear how the horse fell into the ditch. No people were hurt.