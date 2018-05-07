BURBANK (CBSLA) — There’s a big hole in a downtown Burbank intersection after a water main break flooded the area.

Crews from Burbank’s water company worked Monday to repair a water main break that flooded the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and First Street Sunday night.

The flooding was first observed by police officers at about 8 p.m., Sgt. Chris Canales said. The officers shut down the intersection and notified officials with the city’s water company and Public Works.

The flood of water appeared to damage the concrete and pavement before it could be shut off.

Some lanes of traffic were closed due to the large hole in the intersection and delays are expected.

