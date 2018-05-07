LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A three-day strike by University of California service workers started Monday at campuses and medical facilities across the state, including at UCLA and UC Irvine Medical Center.

Service workers, represented by Local 3299 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are striking for a bigger annual pay raise and benefits the union says will help bridge the gap for female and minority workers.

“Most of these people have two jobs, another job besides the one that they have here,” UC radiation therapist Reuben Gomez said. “They go to work here, a lot of them go to a second job, just to make it, to survive on the wages they make here.”

In light of the impasse, the university system last month imposed contract terms on the union for the 2017-18 fiscal year, including 2 percent pay increases. The UC’s latest contract offer to the union included annual 3 percent raises over the next four years, according to the university.

The union denounced the move to impose contract terms, responding by issuing a notice of a strike set to last until Wednesday.

“We’ve bargained in good faith for over a year to address the widening income, racial and gender disparities that front-line, low-wage workers at UC are living every day,” AFSCME Local 3299 President Kathryn Lybarger said. “Instead of joining us in the effort to arrest these trends, UC has insisted on deepening them — leaving workers no option but to strike.”

The union represents workers such as security guards, groundskeepers, custodians, respiratory therapists, nursing aides and surgical technicians. The workers span UC’s 10 campuses, five medical centers, numerous clinics and research laboratories.

A statement from UC said in part that “AFSCME leaders are demanding a nearly 20 percent pay raise over three years – twice what other UC employees have received. The university cannot justify to taxpayers such an excessive raise, no matter how much we appreciate our service workers….”

The strike could affect some hospital operations for the next three days, postponing scheduled surgeries and causing other service hiccups.

According to the union, the strike will involve 9,000 service workers, but they will be joined by more than 15,000 Patient Care Technical workers.



(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)