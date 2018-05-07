LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Monday after authorities say he was assaulted by a man who was smoking marijuana in his car, authorities said..

The deputy was conducting what officials say was a routine patrol check around 5:30 a.m. near Vermont Avenue and Artesia Boulevard in Lawndale when he noticed a white SUV Kia parked near a Wienerschnitzel store.

When the deputy approached the car, the driver rolled down the window and the deputy immediately recognized the odor of marijuana smoke coming from inside the SUV, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren.

After asking the driver to remove his seatbelt and get out of the SUV, the driver yelled an expletive at the deputy and put the SUV in reverse, authorities said. The driver-side door caught the deputy on his gun belt and spun him sideways and as the SUV continued to back up, the deputy was struck on his left side and left leg, Warren said.

The suspect continued in reverse out of the parking lot “at a high rate of speed”, according to Warren.

A brief chase unfolded before the suspect jumped out of his SUV, which then rolled across the center island on Hawthorne Blvd and crashed into two unoccupied parked cars at the 4200 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, said Warren.

The suspect then fled the scene and was later identified by authorities.

The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.