CBS News — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, made an appearance Saturday on “Saturday Night Live,” delivering the iconic “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” Daniels told Alec Baldwin, who was doing an impersonation of President Trump, “I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s-a-comin baby.”

When Baldwin’s Mr. Trump asked her “what do you need for this to all go away,” Daniels answered “a resignation.”

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/k56rfAaPNw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

Daniels told “60 Minutes” in March she had sex with Mr. Trump in 2006, and she alleges a man threatened her after she spoke to a tabloid. Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in Oct. 2016 using a shell company, and said he paid Daniels with his own money. Mr. Trump denied he knew about the payment, although his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said on Wednesday that Mr. Trump reimbursed Cohen. Giuliani later clarified that Mr. Trump paid Cohen as part of a retainer, and he insists Mr. Trump did not violate campaign finance law. The “SNL” sketch also featured Ben Stiller as Cohen, Kate McKinnon as Giuliani, Leslie Jones as Omarosa Manigault Newman, Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner and Martin Short as Mr. Trump’s former personal physician, Harold Bornstein. Saturday’s host was Donald Glover. Mr. Trump, who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” in the past, has tweeted about the show and Baldwin’s impersonation. Shortly before the inauguration, he tweeted “Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

