STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A French museum is interested in acquiring some tasteful nudes, but not necessarily the ones that will be on display.

The Palais de Tokyo in Paris, which specializes in modern and contemporary art, on Saturday for the first time opened its doors to over 160 nudist aesthetes.

“After leaving their clothes in the cloakroom, visitors were able to view exhibitions before the gallery opened its doors to clothed art lovers,” the BBC reported.

“The atmosphere was very nice,” one male nudist told French newspaper Le Parisien. “Of course, in the vast spaces of the Palais de Tokyo, one feels more vulnerable when one is naked. And you experience the works differently.”

The Associated Press called the event “part of growing efforts by France’s tiny nudist community to encourage acceptance of clothes-free activities, after a nudist restaurant and nudist park opened in the French capital.”

“The naturists’ way of life is to be naked. Culture is part of our daily life, and this is a special opportunity,” said Julien Claude-Penegry, communications director for the Paris Naturists Association, The Daily Mail reported.

The BBC said the city of Paris last year designated a space for nudists in the Bois de Vincennes, or the Vincennes Woods.