FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a crash early Friday morning on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Fountain Valley.

The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. on the 405 at Brookhurst Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved, but a Mercedes was reported to have crashed into an embankment and the twisted wreckage of the vehicle was left on its roof. Debris was scattered over three lanes.

The crash which blocked three right lanes, including the on ramps to the 405 Freeway at Brookhurst Street, remains under investigation by the CHP.

