LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of committing eight armed robberies at Trader Joe’s grocery stores across the Southland over the past three months.

According to Los Angeles police, the first robbery occurred Feb. 15 in Long Beach and the latest happened April 22 at a store in Encino. Police have released no details about the nature of the robberies.

Along with Long Beach and Encino, stores in Irvine, Culver City, Van Nuys, Topanga and Wilshire were also hit by the suspect.

The same Long Beach store, located at 2222 N Bellflower Blvd, was hit twice in two weeks, authorities said. The Long Beach and Encino robberies happened at about 8:30 p.m. at night.

The suspect is described as black, medium height and weight and between 25 and 35 years of age. Police have surveillance video of the suspect, but have chosen not to release it.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at at 213-486-6840.