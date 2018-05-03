SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police have caught the man accused of committing a number of crimes Thursday after he pointed an assault-style rifle at 20 victims at businesses throughout Orange County.

For two hours, Gonzalo Barajas, 22, stormed 10 businesses with his rifle before leading police on a pursuit from Tustin to Santa Ana.

At the urging of Santa Ana detectives, Barajas’ mother called her son and told him to turn himself in.

Barajas surrendered to police without a fight and was arrested at around 4 p.m. in Santa Ana.

The 22-year-old is being held in the Santa Ana jail and is facing a slew of charges.

Authorities say his rifle was not loaded and no one was hurt.