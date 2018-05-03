VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police have identified a man they say is breaking into the homes of families who are mourning loved ones.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Brett Patrick Rogers in connection with two burglaries, and police say he is suspected in two more.

LAPD Detective Marc Diamond says he has never seen this before in his 23 years with the department.

“This is the first time I’ve seen multiple victims hit while they’re at funerals,” he said. “My victim was at a service for his father, the West LA victim was at a service for his mother.”

Detectives identified Rogers from home security video provided by the victims. Police say Rogers rings the doorbell at the unoccupied home, then when no one answers, breaks in through the back and carries out electronics, jewelry and cash.

Rogers is wanted in connection with a pair of March burglaries in Van Nuys and West LA, as well as February burglaries in Glendale and Lakewood.

Diamond says Rogers does not have a history of violence or burglary, and it’s not known yet how the victims are being targeted. Links to funeral homes, caterers, florists, hospice care services have been explored, according to Diamond, but no connection has been found yet.

Rogers is described as a white man about 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, possibly driving a white Mercedes with chrome wheels, a sunroof and no front license plate. He is believed to be spending time in the Orange County area.