LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy who vanished while taking out the trash at his Leimert Park home has been found.

After being listed as critical missing case, Daniel Marquis Bell was found Thursday at a Taco Bell near 60th Street and Crenshaw, according to CBS2’s Dave Lopez.

disappearance as a critical missing case because he is a straight-A student and has not been diagnosed with any mental illnesses.

Daniel was last seen Wednesday night at about 9:25 p.m. as he took out the trash to the rear alley of his home in the 2800 block of West Vernon Avenue.

daniel bell Boy, 13, Found After He Vanished While Taking Out Trash In Leimert Park

Daniel Marquis Bell (credit: LAPD)

He is described as a 13-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. Daniel is about 5 feet tall and 98 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, black white and gray camouflage pants and blue slippers.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts can call Southwest Area Juvenile Detectives at (213) 485-2585 or (213) 485-2196.

